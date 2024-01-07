SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The name of a man, who died after a single-vehicle crash in west-central Shreveport on Jan. 1, has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

Damion O’Neil, 41, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway at approximately 11:20 p.m. The wreck occurred in the 4900 block of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport, near Bethune Drive.

He died more than 48 hours later at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on Wednesday, Jan 2, 2024.

The crash is still under investigation by Shreveport police.