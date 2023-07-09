CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are dead after a vehicle crash in Shreveport on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, the crash happened at Highway 1 and Northport Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m. on Jul. 9 when a northbound SUV crossed the center lane. The SUV struck a Ford Fusion that was waiting to turn at a traffic light.

The two fatalities were both occupants of the SUV. The driver of the Fusion was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

Caddo Parish Deputies are still investigating the cause of the accident.