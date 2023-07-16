SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the child killed in a mid-July boating accident on Cross Lake.

Six-year-old Jordan McGimsey was leaning over the side of a boat while it was being docked at a residence in the 5700 block of Crosslake Point Drive on Sat., July 15. The accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m., and McGimsey was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital. She was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries investigated the incident.

An autopsy has been authorized.