SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shreveport.

Trevion D. Sloan, 26, was pronounced dead about an hour after his eastbound vehicle lost control in the 700 block of the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Sloan’s vehicle struck a curb and flipped into a sign pole around 5:30 a.m.

Sloan was identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy has been ordered.

The crash is undergoing investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.