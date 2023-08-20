SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Frierson who was killed in a vehicle crash in Shreveport on Friday has been identified.

Jeffery Gray, 24, died in a vehicle crash on Jewella Avenue near Sunset and Lake Point drives before dawn on Fri., Aug. 18.

Authorities said Gray was traveling northbound when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. A passerby notice the wreck and alerted authorities just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials found the crash victim deceased at the scene.

Shreveport police are still investigating the crash.