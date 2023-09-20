RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A convicted murderer from Ringgold is now in custody after being on the run from authorities for 32 years.

Greg Lawson, 63, of Ringgold, fled before a jury found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder in 1991. But thanks to a tip received by the FBI, Lawson is now serving time.

FBI New Orleans received a tip that Lawson was in Mexico. Agents in Shreveport coordinated with Mexican immigration authorities through the FBI Headquarters and Lawson was arrested in Huatulco, Mexico, on Sept. 19.

Image of Greg Lawson provided by FBI New Orleans.

Mexican officials deported Lawson for immigration violations and agents are working with the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office to return the convicted murderer to Louisiana.

Douglas A. Williams, Jr., is the Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans. He expressed thanks to partners and the public, who never quit hoping that justice could be served for the victim.

The FBI has followed numerous leads across the United States through the years, but they have long suspected that Lawson had fled to Mexico.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly,” said Williams.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.