MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An agreed-upon plan is being implemented in Minden that will leave the entire city without electricity for four to six hours.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, a controlled power outage will give workers time to bypass a damaged section of an electrical substation and make necessary repairs to restore power to the city safely.

The planned outage will ensure the long-term stability of the substation.

This is breaking news. More information will be provided as it becomes available.