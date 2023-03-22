SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mothers in Shreveport-Bossier who are dealing with grief after losing a child have an opportunity to join a circle of healing on Saturday, thanks to an organization called Moms on a Mission.

Louisiana’s children are more than twice as likely to die from assault than children in other states. Saturday’s circle has been designed to help those mothers make connections, fellowship with one another, and feel supported.

Moms on a Mission founder Martha Talley said the focus of the Mar. 25 circle would be to help mothers of children lost to violence, but all mothers are welcome. Tally also said MoM unites mothers in our community and provides them opportunities to give back, get involved, and create change.

“I want to give them some type of hope to go on,” Tally said. “Remember the child, no doubt. But live a life where (the moms) have meaning still, even though they lost a child.”

(Image: Moms on a Mission FB page)

Stephanie Mosley, the Assistant Director of the Victim Assistance Program with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, will speak on “Working Through Grief.”

Saturday is the launch of Mothers on a Mission’s twice-monthly Circle of Healing events. Refreshments will also be served at the Circle of Healing, which will take place at 3301 St. Matthias Drive in Shreveport beginning at noon.

“We are the village for the youth in Shreveport-Bossier,” Tally said. “But we want to be the village for these moms and support them.”

MoM also offers programs and activities for youth designed to help the next generation become strong leaders and programs for senior citizens that help with senior care and well-being.