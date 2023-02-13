BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash on I-20 that took the life of an unrestrained man on Saturday.

Danny Ambrose, 62, was traveling west on I-20 in a 2003 Toyota MR2 when, for reasons still unknown, the vehicle left the interstate and struck a tree before overturning.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in Bossier Parish, where troopers assigned to Troop G began investigating the one-vehicle fatality crash just west of LA Highway 157.

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Ambrose dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were taken, though impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. Not all crashes are survivable, but statistics show using seat belts dramatically reduces the chance of being injured or killed in a crash.

Every person riding in a vehicle is required to remain buckled up as a requirement of Louisiana law.

So far in 2023, Troop G has investigated six fatality crashes.