GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — February 13, 2023, would have been the 104th birthday of the late, history making college football coach, Eddie Robinson. Robinson was the first college football coach to reach 400 wins and he ended his career with 408 wins and over 200 of his players going on to play in the NFL.

The “Friends of Eddie G. Robinson Museum” in Grambling, LA, hosted an open house event today celebrating his life and legacy. Robinson’s Grandson, Michael Watkins, said that Eddie’s main focus was on creating positive contributions to society.

“To see now that people still acknowledge his contributions to society, because that was all it was about for him was making a positive contribution to the American society, that it’s still recognized today means that he met his mark. That was his own personal goal.”

Longtime friend of Robinson and the President of the museum, Wilbert Ellis, said that Coach Robinson was leader not only in football, but also in life.

“Summing up Eddie Robinson, my friend. He was the greatest individual that you could ever meet on the earth. He made a difference in the lives of so many people. I football, he taught them the basic fundamentals of football. But he taught them the basic fundamentals of life. As long as I’m living, Coach Robinson’s going to have a birthday party.”