BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl.

The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157.

Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the vehicle left the interstate and hit a tree.

Neither driver nor the passenger was restrained.

Both occupants were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries, and 6-year-old India Moore succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7.

Louisiana State Police Troop G suspects impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken and submitted, and Troop G is awaiting analysis of the samples.

Troop G has investigated five fatal crashes in 2023 and wants everyone to understand that Louisiana Law requires all motorists to be restrained. That alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter one’s sense of time and space, harm reaction times, and impair the motor skills needed to drive an automobile.