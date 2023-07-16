SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman has been hospitalized after what deputies described as “a massive tree” fell on her car during a thunderstorm on June 16.

A downed tree trapped a motorist inside of her vehicle at Blanchard Furrh Road and Highway 169. Image: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened as a result of high winds that accompanied the thunderstorm on Sunday just before 2:30 p.m.

The accident occurred near Blanchard Furrh Road on Highway 169.

High winds caused the pine tree to blow over and trap the woman inside of her car.

Officials said the woman was “conscious, alert, and in good spirits” while volunteers, firefighters, and deputies worked to remove her from the vehicle.

Caddo Fire District 3 transported her to Ochsner LSU Health.

The woman’s injuries have been described as serious.

The wreck temporarily shut off access to a section of Highway 169.

It took crews more than two hours to clear the roadway.