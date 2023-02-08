CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Mooringsport man guilty of gun and drug charges after an hour of deliberation on Tuesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 36-year-old Charlie Lee Blow Jr. aggressively advanced at Shreveport police officers on July 7, 2022, after officers responded to reports of an armed person in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.

Police say a loaded revolver and a crack pipe were found in the area near Blow before placing him in the police car. Blow admitted the pipe was his and also confessed that although the revolver was not his, he did have it in his possession.

During the booking process, police found another crack pipe and methamphetamine on Blow.

On Feb. 7, a jury found Blow guilty of possession of the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon previously convicted of domestic abuse battery, and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Blow will be sentenced when he returns to court on Feb. 28.

He faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for the drug possession conviction. For the conviction of firearms possession by a felon, he faces five to 20 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and a fine of $1,000 to $5,000. Additionally Blow faces five to 10 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and a fine of up to $10,000 for possessing a weapon with drugs.