KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man killed in a car wreck in Keithville on Monday evening has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Russell Hays, 56, of Keithville, was driving westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road on Jan. 23 when his vehicle struck a tree after veering off the road.

Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the wreck, and an autopsy has been ordered.