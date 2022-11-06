SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The elderly victim of a late Saturday, November 5, Werner Park neighborhood house fire has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Sharon Hudson, a 73 year-old female, died at 8:53 on Sunday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after being transported the previous day from the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.

The fire occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, and remains under investigation by the Shreveport Fire and Police departments.

An autopsy has been ordered.