SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local businesses are coming together for ‘Brews for Brie’ Fundraiser for the two-time cancer survivor, local artist, and performer, Brie Silva, also known as ZaZa Gigante.

A few years ago Brie fought a hard battle against cervical cancer and won, however, as their lives started to feel normal the cancer returned.

Despite being extremely sick from their medication and the adjustments their body is making following surgery Brie continues with full-time work, however, they did not get paid during recovery.

‘Brews for Brie’ fundraizer to support two-time cancer survivor Brie Silva (ZaZa Gigante) Two-time cancer survivor Brie Silva, aka, ZaZa Gigante ‘Brews for Brie’ fundraizer in support of two-time cancer survivor

The event organizer understands the struggle because she lost her grandmother to ovarian cancer.

“They were under the impression that their cancer was gone the first time around and this came as a complete shock to them. They can’t perform due to the surgery, they had to have, which was very traumatic for them” said organizer, Mallori Sanders.

Mrs. Sanders says it not only affects Brie but it affects their three children and their fiance.

The fundraiser was held at The Seventh Tap Brewing Project.

Tickets for $5 were sold for the chance to win a number of prizes from over 17 local businesses and proceeds from the tickets sold will go to Brie and the family.

Additionally, every dollar sold at Great Raft Brewing and one dollar from every draft beer sold at Bears were also donated to help fund her medical expenses.

A GoFundMe remains open to help cover medical costs, debts incurred due to illness and surgery, and costs of living for a family of five.