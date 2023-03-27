Image of Breanna Gwin courtesy of BPSO. She went missing on Mar. 26 from her home in Benton, La.

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff detectives are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager from Benton.

Breanna Gwin is 17 years old, approximately 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 250 pounds. She left her home in Benton on Mar. 26 at 1:00 a.m., possibly heading to her boyfriend’s home in Shreveport.

Photo of Breanna Gwin courtesy of BPSO

Detectives ask the public to help locate Gwin. Anyone with information about the missing teenager’s possible whereabouts is asked to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at 318-956-3418 or 318-965-2203.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.