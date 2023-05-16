SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was arrested on one count of sexual battery in Shreveport Tuesday.
According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Department was contacted in reference to a sexually based crime occurring in the area of Monkhouse Drive.
Detectives arrested 38-year-old Christopher Wilder for one count of sexual battery. Wilder is currently a registered sex offender for prior sexually based offenses.
The victim is expected to recover.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.