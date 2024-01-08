BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Breaking news out of Bossier City this evening as police actively search for a man who may have information concerning a murder.

The victim, an unidentified male, was killed around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Butler on the evening of Jan. 8.

If you recognize the man in the photo, or have information about the case, please call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8611.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.