ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire than claimed the life of a woman in Athens early on Monday morning.

Officials say Claiborne Parish Fire District #5 responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Cook Road around 4:45 a.m. on Mar. 20.

Firefighters found the body of a woman inside the home.

SFMO said an investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

State Fire Marshal deputies would like to remind Louisianians of the extreme importance of practicing fire safety. They suggest placing space heaters at least 3-5 feet away from anything that is combustible. All heating appliances should be plugged directly into wall outlets and never powered by extension cords or strips. Stoves and ovens should never be used as a heat source, and fireplaces/wood-burning stoves should never be overfilled. Candles and space heaters should not be left attended. And do not forget that working smoke detectors save lives.