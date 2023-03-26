WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are heading to West Baton Rouge Parish after a helicopter reportedly crashed near Port Allen Sunday.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Yancy Guerin confirmed that two people were killed in the crash. In a statement, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Broome confirmed that the two people killed were officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Read her full statement below.

“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.

These officers served our community with distinction and bravery, and we will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.

We are working closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer support for their investigation into the cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

We ask the community to keep the families of the fallen officers in their thoughts and prayers, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responder agencies who have been working tirelessly to support our city during this difficult time.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

This is a developing story.