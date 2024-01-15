SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is dead and a fatal crash is under investigation after a Jeep slid across lanes and off of the roadway in east Texas.

Barbra Jackson, 54, from Shelbyville, was pronounced dead at the scene after a one-vehicle fatality crash on Mon. morning, Jan. 15.

The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 2694 in Shelby County.

Texas authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated that the crash happened at approximately 8:10 a.m. when a 2020 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle slid across the eastbound land before leaving the roadway and striking two trees. The driver was removed from the vehicle by a witness. The vehicle caught fire a burned.

Shelby County Justice of the Peace Marla Denby pronounced Jackson as deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.