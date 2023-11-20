SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman can rest easier tonight after officers were given critical information about an attack in the 1600 block of Aline Circle.

On Nov. 18, officers responded to a call about a woman who was trapped inside her vehicle as an armed man shattered her windshield.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cardairo Smith, 36, was taken into custody and faces charges of one count of aggravated battery, one count of felony stalking, one count of property damage, and one count of simple battery.

No serious injuries resulted from what police call an alarming incident.