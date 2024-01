SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Many health clinics in northwest Louisiana are closing on Mon. due to inclement weather.

All CHRISTUS Health North Louisiana clinics are closing on Jan. 15, but CHRISTUS Health North Louisiana hospitals will remain open during a winter weather event that is blanketing much of northwest Louisiana in snow and ice.

Patients are encouraged to visit CHRISTUS ON-Demand for non-emergencies.

The history of the health system dates back to the 1800s.