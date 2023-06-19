Editor’s Note: We have updated this story.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite the warnings given by red flags indicating dangerous swimming conditions, another visitor drowned in Panama City Beach this past weekend.

An Alabama father died Sunday while trying to save his daughter caught in a strong rip current. Local authorities said this is another incident that could’ve been prevented.

Christopher Pierce, 47, from Helena, Alabama was vacationing with his family at Tidewater Beach Resort when his daughter got stuck in a rip current. She was swimming on a red flag day, meaning the Gulf was dangerous to swimmers and to use caution. While saving his daughter from the strong current, Pierce found himself in trouble as well.

“He was successfully able to get her out of the water,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez. “But in his attempt, he got caught in a rip current that he ultimately died as a result of the incident.”

Paramedics tried to save Pierce. He was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay’s Beach Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

“There are no words to describe what the family is probably going through when they lose their father, a husband, on Father’s Day while they’re on vacation. All of these tragedies can be avoided. All of these tragedies don’t have to happen,” Talamantez said.

Law enforcement urges the public to stay out of the water when red flags are up.

“That water is just as dangerous as a pool full of sharks,” Talamantez said. “Unless you want to take the chance of us having to call your loved one, all right, and tell them that you died by making a stupid, foolish, and preventable mistake, stay out of the water on single and double red flag days.”

Panama City Beach Rescue officials said they answered at least 10 swimmer-in-distress calls this past week. That’s not counting Bay County or neighboring beach counties.

Beach officials said they also contacted 75 people about swimming under double red flags and fined 24 violators $500 each.

For surf conditions and the current beach flags, text “flags” to 888777.

Editor’s Note: Law enforcement originally reported that Pierce was from Georgia. Family members have reached out to News 13 to clarify that Pierce is from Alabama, not Georgia. We apologize for the mistake.

