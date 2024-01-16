SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents of the City of Shreveport are on their second day of being snowed in after a mid-Jan. winter storm brought with it frigid temperatures to the area, but nestled in small patches of woods between the city’s subdivisions there are hidden trails that seem like they’re in the rural countryside instead of the city.

And if you’d care to follow one of these trails with KTAL, we’d love to take you to a mysterious tower that is found on Shreveport’s Wright Island.

Also known as the stack, the tower was thought to be an old chimney from 100+ years ago. But there is no smudge inside of this 60+ foot tall structure that stood, for years, alone in the woods before the Coates Bluff Apartments were built.

Why was the tower constructed? That’s a mystery we’ll examine after we get to the end of the trail. But first, we must take our first steps down the trail and into a wintry wonderland located within the city limits of Shreveport, Louisiana.

This sweet little Ruby-crowned kinglet met us when we first stepped onto the trail off of River Oaks Drive in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

View looking west from the trail as it crosses over old Anderson Bayou. This bayou rarely freezes. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

The footprints of others who walked on the snow before us are proof this trail is loved by many. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

Old Bayou Pierre flows into old Anderson Bayou here. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

Parts of old Bayou Pierre that run alongside the trail were frozen over on Jan. 16, 2024. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

We were really likin’ this lichen. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

This little footbridge on the trail crosses the gap between Caddo and Bossier Parishes. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

Do you think this broken ice looks like a catfish? Because we do. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

We thought this was pretty. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

After taking the Magnolia Spur Trail, we came out just behind Magnolia Charter School and noticed a mysterious object from Shreveport’s history: a large chimney in the distance. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

After walking toward the chimney in the distance, we arrived at Coates Bluff Apartments and called Dr. Gary Joiner, Professor of History at LSU Shreveport. He mentioned that nobody really knows what the tower was used for or exactly when it was built, but he has an idea. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

Here’s what we know about the tower: it’s hollow and located on Wright Island. Rather large chunks fell from the top of the structure, but it’s still between 60 and 70 feet tall. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

For years the tower was believed to be an old chimney, but there is no trace of soot inside. Now the tower is part of the scenery at the apartment complex. Some people believe it’s part of an old petroleum refinery plant, but others think it was the stack for a cotton seed mill. Joiner says he thinks it was part of an ice plant for an old dairy that once occupied the land. What do you think it was? (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

After leaving the old tower behind, which is thought to have been built in the 1920s, we took off walking on a red brick road that was still covered in ice and snow. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)