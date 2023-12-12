SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize the lease of Millenium Studios to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says he is excited to make Shreveport home to G-Unit Studios.

“I am excited to get started on building a state-of-the-art production facility. Shreveport, Louisiana is a wonderful community that will be a great home for G-Unit Studios,” said Jackson.

“Founding my own studio is the next step in my plan to expand G-Unit Film & Television’s output of premium, diverse content across all media and to provide more opportunities for artists, crew and the communities that support production of that content.”

The lease proposes an initial term of thirty years with an option to renew for one additional 15-year term.