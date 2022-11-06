SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-49 North has been completely shut down at the southern loop a half-mile south of mile marker 196, and I-49 South is down to one lane after a major crash involving four vehicles occurred just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The head-on collision was caused by a red vehicle traveling southbound on I-49.

One child and at least three other people are being transported to the hospital.

First responders have extracted at least one person from the wreckage.

Multiple agencies, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police, Caddo Fire District 6, Caddo Fire District 5 and Shreveport Fire Department, are responding to the scene.