MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.

“The homeowner had an open door,” said Cropper. One officer was quickly posted at the front door of the house and another officer at the back door. “Officers hemmed him up inside the house and got him out. He’ll be facing multiple charges.”

Cropper said there was only one injury during the incident, which happened when one of the K9 units accompanied officers inside the home to take one of the suspects into custody.

“The man who was arrested did have some minor dog bites on his ankle,” he said.

Administrators at Webster Junior High, J. L. Jones Elementary School, and J. A. Phillips elementary school were given the all-clear to release students from the shelter-in-place order just after 3 p.m. when officers took two men into custody.

Cropper says they are still looking for the other two men.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.