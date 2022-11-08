SHREVEPORT, LA – Looking for something inexpensive to do with your kids after you vote today? Why not build a gingerbread house for free while you wait to see who gains control of the house?

Shreve Memorial Library branches in Caddo Parish are offering STEAM programs for children and teens today at all of their branches, and we’ve compiled a list of the after-school events in order of their scheduled times.

All programs are free and open to the public.

4:00 p.m.

Children will become LEGO set engineers and build anything they can imagine at the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road.

4:30 p.m.

Take a journey to learn about sedimentary rocks at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road.

4:30 p.m.

Teens can learn about wind and create windsocks at the North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street in Vivian.

4:30 p.m.

Teens can create disco circuit jars at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive.

4:30 p.m.

Children will learn to create robots while learning about electronics and engineering at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue.

4:30 p.m.

Want to create the longest paper chain you’ve ever seen? Come to the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch at 2105 Hollywood Avenue this afternoon and use your critical thinking skills.

6:30 p.m.

It’s pajama storytime, and children will use their imaginations to construct LEGO items from stories at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

For more information about these and other STEAM programs at Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.