RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Fire Department has introduced an ordinance to the City Council to update the existing Fire Prevention Bureau ordinance.

Fire Chief at the City of Ruston, Chris Womack, says the department

is seeking to update that ordinance to meet today’s safety requirements.

“The best way to fight a fire for us is to never have one. But, if we do have one, we want everything in place to where everyone can get out safely, or a fireman is not trapped in something we are not aware of.”

The Ruston Fire Department has relied on the Louisiana State Fire Marshall for inspections. Womack says this service will improve both public safety and firefighter safety at a local level.

“And the businesses. If we are meeting code on all our stuff, hopefully, the businesses, if they do have a fire, hopefully is not that damaged, or we can get there quickly and gain access. It’s better for everyone all the way around.”

Once this ordinance is approved by the city council, the updated ordinance will proceed in conjunction with the Fire Marshall’s law requirements.

“Fire prevention will be involved in, everything to do, from teaching the children, fire drills at the schools to investigating fires. So, it’s just not just preventing fires. They will be the bodies involved if we have a fire investigation.”

The Ruston City Council will vote on this ordinance in July.