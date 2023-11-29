(Loving Living Local) – The Pearl Restaurant is now open and ready for business! Susan hosts Chef Val and Benn to tell us more about their newly opened restaurant, including new hours, new menu items, and more.

This highly anticipated restaurant is ready to emerge in the city of Shreveport. This restaurant prides itself on setting a different tone by offering menu items that you wouldn’t normally see here in the area. The Pearl serves Sunday brunch and offers specialties on drinks including their “Wine Wednesday” where you can come to enjoy their wide array of wines. Also, you do not want to miss out on their gift certificate deal where you can get a $20 bonus gift card with the purchase of $100.

The Pearl is located at 6871 Fern Avenue. So be sure to drop by and enjoy The Pearl Experience. You can visit their website and learn more about them and what they have to offer and also give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram.