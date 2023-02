SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After Jess Curtis shocked the Louisiana High School football world with the news of him leaving Many for Natchitoches Central, the biggest question was who would replace the three-time state champion head coach.

The answer to that question is Dillon Barrett, who previously coached at his alma mater, Grant. KTAL Sports Director Tim Owens chats exclusively with the new Tigers Head Coach about taking over the state powerhouse.