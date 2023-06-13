MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Marshall men have been arrested in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jerrold Maze in 2022.

According to a press release from the Marshall Police Department, 21-year-old Andrek Jakhob Williams and 20-year-old Iymahd Nikwane Anderson were arrested and are facing murder charges.

On April 4, 2022, MPD Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Holland Street in

reference to a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door. Responding officers found one person had been shot. Maze was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The officers located the car at the hospital and spoke with the driver, who stated that her passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

Maze died from his injuries at the hospital.

Williams and Anderson are in custody at the Harrison County Jail.