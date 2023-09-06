AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Day two of the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway in the Senate, where senators are considering 16 different impeachment articles against the Republican, that accuse Paxton of bribery, misuse of office and corruption.

Paxton did not appear in the Senate chamber for the second day, and left by the afternoon break on Tuesday.

Proceedings kicked off just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, picking back up with the first witness, whose testimony began Tuesday. Jeff Mateer is one of prosecution’s key sources for detailing Paxton’s relationship with friend and campaign donor Nate Paul, who is central to many of the impeachment articles. As former first assistant attorney general, a hand-picked Mateer serves as Paxton’s hand-picked second-in-command as former first assistant attorney general.

Mateer took the stand in front of prosecutor Rusty Hardin Tuesday afternoon before proceedings abruptly adjourned over procedural disagreements between opposing counsel.

During Hardin’s Wednesday questioning, Mateer detailed his numerous conversations with Paxton where he raised concerns about the attorney general’s relationship with Paul. Mateer said things change after he learned Paxton had an affair with a woman who Paul’s company hired in 2020.

“It answered that question — why would he do this against people he trust…why is he engaging in all of these activities on behalf of Mr. Paul?” Mateer testified. “I concluded that Mr. Paxton was engaged in conduct that was immoral, unethical, and I had the good faith belief that it was illegal.”

During cross-examination, Buzbee pushed back on Mateer’s testimony saying he was trying to protect Paul.

“Is it possible you jumped to conclusions too fast?” Buzbee asked Mateer.

Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, had alerted senior staff in 2018 about his infidelity, Mateer said, adding that the attorney general was repentant and had recommitted to his marriage.

KXAN’s Ryan Chandler and Monica Madden are following the proceedings from the Senate Chamber and will bring updates live on X, formerly known as Twitter.