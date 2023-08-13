AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in response to wildfires burning across the state of Texas on Friday affecting several counties in East Texas.

Counties in East Texas the wildfires pose a threat to include:

Harrison County

Marion County

Panola County

Shelby County

The disaster declaration makes all state resources available to be used to combat the threat wildfires pose. This declaration comes after many counties across the state have issued burn bans to prevent wildfires from starting.

