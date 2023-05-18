HARRISON COUNTY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Logging crews in Marshall discovered skeletal remains Tuesday morning.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call that skeletal remains were found while a logging crew was working in the area of Harris Lake Road and Stagecoach Road Tuesday around 9:15 a.m.

Officials determined that the remains were that of a human. Police say the area was searched and the remains were collected.

The remails will be delivered to the University of North Texas, Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology in Ft. Worth.

Investigators will be working on identifying the victim, as this is an active ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Fletcher said, “I am very proud of our Patrol Deputies, Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains.”

He also added that he would like to offer a special thanks to the K9 Team with Shreveport Fire Search and Rescue for their expedited response and willingness to assist our agency at a moment’s notice.