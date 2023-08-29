PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shelby County deputy is dead after a Tuesday morning crash at the intersection of Highway 147 and Highway 103 in San Augustine County.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced on Tuesday afternoon that deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, died in a crash around 7:30 a.m.

DPS is investigating the crash, and the preliminary report states that Pierson was driving his marked patrol unit north on State Highway 147 and failed to yield to a 2014 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer that was traveling west on State Highway 103, “striking the trailer portion of it.”

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies blocked off intersections at Highway 59 S and the Loop, the Loop and Highway 149 and Highway 149 at FM 124 around 10 a.m. as the deputy was escorted north through the county.

“A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for the public to leave condolences.” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

The crash is still under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.