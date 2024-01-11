CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A motorcycle driver and passenger were killed Wednesday night after striking a wild animal and losing control of the vehicle.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported that 53-year-old Benny Dan Snyder of Redwater was operating his Honda VTX motorcycle with 40-year-old Darlene Green-Hurst of Maud as his passenger Wednesday at 7:14 p.m.

According to the police’s preliminary crash investigation, the motorcycle was traveling on US Highway 67 when Snyder struck a wild animal, which knocked both Snyder and Green-Hurst off of the motorcycle and into the road.

The investigation is ongoing.