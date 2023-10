SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People NAACP will dedicate a building in honor of a beloved East Texas activist.

The late Mrs. Charles Wilson served as a Marshall ISD board member for 28 years and Local NAACP President for 50 years.

The NAACP is hosting an open-house celebration of their building located on Young Street in Marshall, Texas.

