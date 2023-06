HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall woman died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement officials say 67-year-old Patricia McBride was traveling west on Interstate 20 about 2 miles east of Marshall when her 2010 Ford Expedition left the roadway and hit a tree.

McBride was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace John Oswalt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.