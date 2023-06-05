TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman crashed into a storefront.

Authorities say the woman accidentally hit the gas rather than the brakes, crashing into the business in the Texas Plaza at 4303 Texas Blvd. on Monday morning. A woman inside the building reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.



Officials say the building suffered substantial damage but are thankful the crash wasn’t worse.