CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A community blood center said certain blood types have dropped to critical lows across 57 counties, including Bowie and Cass.

Without blood at the ready, medical procedures can be postponed, forcing patients to wait two days or longer until donated units are available, states the community blood center Carter BloodCare.

Those who donate with Carter BloodCare Jan. 13 – 14 will be entered to win a $100 e-gift card.

Through January 14, each CBC donor will receive 1,200 bonus dedicated donor reward points to earn a $20 e-gift card.

In addition, through Feb 29, each CBC donor gets a new quarter-zip pullover while supplies last.

In a press release, they stated that local supply is not keeping up, especially O negative – the universal blood type used to treat patients, including premature and unborn babies.

Donated blood also helps auto accident and trauma patients, mothers going through difficult deliveries, organ transplant recipients, and children with anemia.

For more information on blood donation, visit Carter Bloodcare online.