GILMER, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and four are injured after several fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Firehouse 9 Farm event venue in Gilmer, officials said.

Officials said they responded around 10:33 a.m. to the fire at 4101 Locust Road. Upshur County officials said the incident involved “fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries.”

Information released earlier from the scene indicated that an accident occurred as fireworks were being prepared for an event later on Tuesday, the release stated.

According to Capt. Billy Williams with Gilmer Fire Department, officials were actively working to put out the fire around 11:55 a.m.

Williams said that eight departments were on the scene working to put out the fire and an additional department was helping in the area.

Nearby law enforcement agencies and EMS also responded to the scene.

The fire is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF. Sheriff Webb and Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Nichols are also on the scene, a release stated.

There is no indication of foul play, according to UCSO.