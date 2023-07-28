TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee at a Goodyear Tire facility in Texarkana, Ark. was killed in a work-related incident Thursday.

A representative issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened that one of our associates passed away on July 27 following an injury that occurred at Goodyear’s Texarkana facility. We have reported the incident to OSHA and are cooperating with its investigation.

Thank you.”

Texarkana Arkansas Battalion Chief Rick Pavick says when firefighters arrived at the scene, the man was in full cardiac arrest.

Pavick says they performed CPR on the man but did not see any visual signs of him being injured.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.