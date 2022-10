Texarkana Texas police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday Oct. 10, 2022. (Source: Donald Britton)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman early Monday afternoon near Grim Stadium.

TTPD said the woman was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of W 13th Street just before 2 p.m. Police say the victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.