TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – The growing interest in pickleball can be seen and felt across social media and across the country.

It all began with the Texarkana Southwest Community Center launching a small pickleball event, but when organizers noticed the level of interest. The programs grew and took on a life of its own.

Keith Beason, Community Engagement and Parks Project Manager for Texarkana, says he’s seeing more people in Texarkana interested in playing pickleball.

“Now we’re looking at about three programs a week,” said Keith Beason, Texarkana parks and recreation center programs manager. “That we do for people who are trying to learn or people who are very avid players,”

The Southwest Community Center hosts indoor free play pickleball on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. they host a beginner’s program for anyone interested in learning how to play pickleball.

During the free play period, anyone is welcome to gather and play pickleball at their own pace.

“We probably host 30 to 40 people a week for those different events,” said Beason.

As the Texarkana Southwest Center takes into consideration the number of people interested in playing pickleball, they are working on turning two tennis courts into six pickleball courts.

The transition of those courts is expected to be completed by September.

If you’re interested in finding a pickleball court near you, call the Southwest Community Center at (903) 798 – 3978, and they can assist you in getting started.