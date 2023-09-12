TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Ready, set, walk! The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Spring Lake Park on September 30th, and you can join in the fight against the brain disease.

According to the organization, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

“We are finally attacking the underlying biology of the disease, clearing those plaques out of the brain. We’re not at a cure yet, but we are getting our first steps in that direction,” says Walk to End Alzheimer’s Market Manager Joelle Yates.

To register for the walk or donate, visit Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Texarkana.