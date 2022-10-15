TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with Texarkana business leaders, educators, and students to discuss ways to improve workforce and dual credit opportunities provided by institutes like Texarkana College.

Van Deaver says workforce development is essential because most jobs in Texas require education above a high school diploma.

Dual credit programs provide students with the credentials and certifications to qualify them for high-paying jobs. High school students who enroll in dual credit can finish high school with college credit hours.

VanDeaver says workforce and dual enrollment education opportunities are needed to supply the workforce needs in rural Texas.

“Texarkana college is doing a super job of working with the local industry, the local businesses, local manufacturers, to identify their needs and then prepare programs to prepare students to have the skills they need to go directly into the workforce,” said Van Deaver.

Current data shows that by 2030, 62% of all Texas jobs will require a postsecondary credential. Currently, only 48% of Texans have earned a postsecondary certificate.