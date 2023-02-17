Texarkana, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire in Texarkana destroys a vacant home in the 900 block of McShane.

Texarkana Texas Fire Department crews responded to the fire Thursday morning. When they arrived on the scene the flames were breaking through the roof of the home. After 20-Minutes the fire was controlled. Bystanders were watching the flames from the exterior of the home.

Investigators say the home is vacant and they are still determining the cause of the fire.

So far this year there have been at least three vacant home fires.